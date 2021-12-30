LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the past two years have been tough on businesses, it hasn't stopped new businesses from opening in Kentucky.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said there was a 21% increase in new business in the state — with 52,774 new businesses opening or being formed in 2021.
"When our people were laid off due to economic disruptions and government-ordered lockdowns, they responded by becoming entrepreneurs," Adams said in a news release.
Limited liability companies (LLCs) were the most common new business formed.
