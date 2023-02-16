FILE - Kentucky state Sen. Karen Berg, left, speaks with Sen. Morgan McGarvey during the last day of the state session at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on March 30, 2021. The Kentucky Senate voted Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, to allow teachers to misgender their transgender students — a proposal that was touted as protecting free-speech rights in classrooms but was denounced by a lawmaker whose transgender son died recently. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)