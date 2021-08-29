LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday marked the end of the Kentucky State Fair, which welcomed the public back this year.
Crowds of people came out for the last day of the fair, an event which organizers say has been a success.
"We really think it's been an 11-day celebration, and really the perseverance of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Ian Cox, Kentucky Venues spokesperson, said. "We were really able to come through and create the experience that I think people have enjoyed for 116 years, and this year being the 117th, a lot of people I think stepped away and said this was the great homecoming they were looking forward to."
Cox says more than 27,000 entries, 300 acres of outdoor space, and more food vendors than in 2019 awaited the public at this year's fair. Plenty of people came out to take advantage.
"We don't have a final number," said Cox. "We think overall we may have had smaller groups, but representative of the types of events we've experienced and seen, this may be one of the largest events that happened in Kentucky in over a year."
The last day was no exception for attendance.
"It is pretty busy. I'm telling ya the ticket lines are lined all the way back almost to the beer booths so there's a lot of kids here riding rides," said Stephanie Cordy from Shepherdsville.
Much of the public was happy for the chance to come back.
"I'm excited, I'm excited for them to bring it back, yes," said Ethel Howell of Louisville.
"We have friends that come every year, so it's kind of sad we weren't able to do it for 2020. But we're glad it's back," said Renee Schafer of Louisville.
"Family outing, something to do. Not too pricey but, keep it safe," Gisela King of Louisville said. "Keep it safe though."
Moderations for safety was a change this year, with the fair encouraging masks indoors but not enforcing them.
"On top of that, with the indoor space we have, we felt like a lot of families were able to enjoy the space and socially distance by their choice," said Cox. "So, we really think this property was able to excel in creating a large event under these circumstances still."
Many hope next year's circumstances will be better, paving the way for more people to come and enjoy.
"The lights go down, and we start thinking how we can improve for 2022," said Cox.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.