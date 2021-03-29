LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Easter approaches, Kentucky State Police troopers are hoping you have a "beary" good time.
"It's nearly Easter, and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) hopes shoppers will include a Trooper Teddy Bear in their Easter baskets this year," a news release from the agency states.
The bears are on sale for $14.99 apiece and the sale runs through April 4. All proceeds will go toward the Trooper Teddy Project, which provides teddy bears for children suffering through traumatic situations, such as a car crash, exposure to drugs, or cases of domestic abuse that often end with the arrest of a parent.
"Oftentimes, we are meeting these children on their worst day," said Sgt. Billy Gregory, a KSP spokesman, in a statement. "Whether they are scared or nervous from the circumstances they are dealing with, the bear seems to immediately resonate with them. That connection builds trust and opens the door to communication between the child and the trooper."
The program is funded entirely through donations and the sale of bears, according to Gregory. No state funds are used.
Gregory added that the agency typically holds a bear sale on Black Friday and Valentine's Day, but this year the shipment for the Valentine's Day sale was delayed, so KSP is instead holding the Easter sale.
"We know traditionally this is the season is bunnies," said Gregory. "Kentuckians have always supported this project and it has been absolutely heartwarming to see the way they have responded over the years."
To purchase a bear, CLICK HERE.
