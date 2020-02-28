LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Kentucky State Police will pay special attention to aggressive drivers over the course of the next two weeks.
“Many preventable crashes result from unsafe driving behavior such as speeding, distracted driving and following too close,” KSP Sgt. Jason Morris said in a news release. “Often times, we see this on our highways when motorists and commercial vehicle drivers struggle to share the road.”
KSP said it will kick off its Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks Blitz on Sunday and will target drivers “who exhibit aggressive behaviors such as improper lanes changes, speeding, following too closely, not leaving enough space to pass and failure to yield the right-of-way.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.