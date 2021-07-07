LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott announced her congressional run Wednesday morning.
She will run for the Democratic nomination in Kentucky's 3rd Congressional district. That is the seat currently held by Rep. John Yarmuth.
Scott is a three-term member of the Kentucky State House. She served on Louisville Metro Council as the representative of District 1 in 2011, taking over after the resignation of councilwoman Judy Green.
During her time as councilwoman, she fought to rehabilitate of vacant properties in west Louisville, as well as for harsher penalties for perpetrators of illegal dumping, and the installation of surveillance cameras to catch them in the act.
"Part of the concern is there are no eyes in these properties to watch so criminals know these are targets. It also does something to the hope of the neighborhood who feel like nobody cares about us -- and nobody cares about our street, our neighborhood, our blocks," Scott said at the time.
In 2014, Scott made headlines when she traveled to Ferguson, Missouri, after the controversial shooting of Michael Brown. During her trip, she drew sharp criticism for comments that, "Police officers are paid by taxpayer dollars. The budget is approved by some local government to then pay these individuals to kill our babies."
She also said about the trip: "People were joyful and peaceful and clear about demands and chanting and saying they want justice. They want transparency. They want accountability. And it's different when you're actually here and present to see the emotion."
She told WDRB that she wanted to have a visible presence in the community as a councilperson.
"I want to be a presence that folks know that that's their councilwoman and they see me walking down the street, on my way to church, on my way to the store, see my kids out hanging out playing -- they know who I am," she said. "To say to folks we care about the neighborhood, we care about the community. And part of the way that we show that is making it someplace that's fun and a place where kids can come out and play and not have to worry about glass on the ground or anything like that."
She served on the council until 2014, until her re-election bid was defeated by Jessica Green in the primary.
Scott went on to become a Kentucky State Representative, who sits on the House Education Committee. During that time, she fought against public funding for charter schools and laws placing certain restrictions on abortion, while at the same time arguing for greater access for protesters at the Kentucky state Capitol. She also joined with other lawmakers to push for a fix to a loophole involving involuntary hospitalization law that prosecutors say enabled 30-year-old Cane madden to attack an 8-year-old girl in Louisville’s California neighborhood.
She was arrested during protests sparked by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement that no charges would be brought against the LMPD officers who fired shots into Breonna Taylor's apartment. LMPD accused her of being part of a group of demonstrators who caused damage at multiple locations. She denied the allegations and those charges were later dismissed.
Scott released her first campaign video on social media on Wednesday morning.
