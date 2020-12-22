LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky state representative is in the ICU hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to social media posts.
Rep. Thomas Huff, R, who represents Shepherdsville, wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday "Day 6 in isolation in the ICU."
Few details are known, but Huff said he has COVID-19 and low oxygen. WDRB News has reached out to him for comment.
The 57-year-old Bullitt County native took office in 2019. As of Tuesday, 1,631 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 419 of those patients in the ICU, and 223 on ventilators, according to Kentucky Public Health.
