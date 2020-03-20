LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky residents continue to deal with shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, someone was been hoarding hand sanitizer and selling it at a high price.
That was the message from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Friday.
According to a news release from Cameron's office and a report by the New York Times, two brothers in Tennessee are accused of purchasing more than 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and other medical items from various retailers along the Interstate 75 corridor. They would then engage in price gouging, according to authorities, selling the merchandise at exorbitant prices at a time when there were steep shortages and high demand for the products.
In recent days, items like hand sanitizer, toilet paper and paper towels have all been absent from many store shelves in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Both men were ultimately identified, and the products were seized through an investigation involving authorities in both Kentucky and Tennessee.
On Friday, Cameron made a public appearance, along with some of the seized merchandise, which included hand sanitizer, medical masks, gloves, thermometers, goggles and disinfectant wipes. Cameron said Kentucky's share of the merchandise would be turned over to law enforcement and first responders in counties along the I-75 corridor. Those counties include Fayette, Madison, Laurel, Whitley, Rockcastle, Jefferson and Spencer counties.
Cameron said the seized products would be used in the fight against COVID-19.
"We're glad to be able to get these essential medical supplies back in the hands of the communities where they came from to assist our law enforcement and first responders with the response to COVID-19," Cameron said in a statement. "This should serve as a lesson to anyone who tries to take advantage of Kentuckians through price gouging. Predatory pricing against our citizens will not be tolerated, and we will take aggressive action against anyone who illegally profits from the coronavirus."
Earlier this week, Cameron launched an online form where Kentucky residents can report suspected price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To access the form, CLICK HERE.
Residents can also report price gouging by contacting the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.
As of March 19, the Kentucky Attorney General's Office has received 260 complaints of suspected gouging, according to the news release.
