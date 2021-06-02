LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky will begin offering a Bardstown license plate to residents next year.
The Bourbon Capital Community Alliance and Bardstown City Council Member Frank Hibbs came up with the idea for the license plate that commemorates the bourbon capitol of the world.
"There's so much community pride here in Bardstown around our distilling industry and the history and heritage within," Hibbs said.
The license plate, which was created by local artists, is available to any Kentucky resident beginning in 2021.
Proceeds from the license plate will go to scholarships for the The James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits program at the University of Kentucky.
Those who got the ball rolling on the special license plate say it's important to both the community and the state.
"If you look at a UK or UofL plate, people wear those because of the love of their team," Hibbs said. "Hopefully you're going to wear this plate for the love of bourbon and the love of where you live."
The license plate costs $42 for the first year and $28 each year after.
