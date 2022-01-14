LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is set to receive around $438 million over the next five years from the Federal Highway Administration, Congress John Yarmuth announced Friday.
According to a news release, Kentucky will receive $87.7 million to fix bridges around the state from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Funding can be used to replace, rehabilitate, preserve, protect and construct highway bridges.
"We have more than 1,000 bridges that are designated as being in poor condition, but with this record-breaking investment we will be able to make critically needed repairs that will not only improve our infrastructure but will also create good jobs," Yarmuth said in a news release.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden in November. It provides federal funding for highway and bridge repair.
The funding won't aid major bridge projects, but the state can apply for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges, according to a news release.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky to receive $880 mill for roads and bridges from infrastructure deal
- Louisville business leaders commend passing of bipartisan infrastructure deal
- Kentucky's 51 airports to get $40.4 million to upgrade runways, taxiways and more
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.