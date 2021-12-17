LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky will receive more than $880 million in federal funding to improve and build roads and bridges around the state.
John Yarmuth, a Louisville Democrat who represents Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District, announced the funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on Friday.
"More than $800 million to repair and construct roads and bridges across Kentucky will be transformative," Yarmuth said in a news release. "Not just for our infrastructure and improvising transportation safety, but in driving our economy and creating jobs along the way."
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden in November. It provides federal funding for highway and bridge repair.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.