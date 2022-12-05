LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $150 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Kentucky residents in recent years.
According to a news release Monday from Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's office, Ball returned that amount in one term. She said that's a record amount, nearly $89 million more than any previous Kentucky state treasurer returned in one term.
"I am excited to share the record-breaking news that I returned $150 million in unclaimed property," Ball said in a statement. "Through my staff's diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners."
The Kentucky State Treasury currently has approximately $800 million in unclaimed property. Those amounts range from one penny to $733,497.93.
To see if you have any unclaimed property, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.