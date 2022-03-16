LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky woodsman and TV personality Ernie Brown Jr., better known as "The Turtleman," is recovering after he was injured by a tree limb on Tuesday, according to a report by LEX 18.
In a Facebook Live from his hospital bed, the Lebanon, Kentucky, man said a tree limb fell about 50 feet and hit him while he was cutting down a tree, breaking the bones in one of his arms.
"The tree fell perfect and all of a sudden, 'Bam!', one limb went and hit me across the neck and shoulders," he said from his hospital bed, adding that the tree limb was as big as his leg.
The woman with Ernie in the hospital room, presumably his wife, Suzanne, said he called her "screaming."
"I didn't know what to expect; I didn't know what was going on," she said. "We were very worried."
Ernie said the limb broke in two after it hit him and it knocked him out for two minutes.
"I got that limb. I don't know who won; I think it was a draw," he said.
"I just want you all to know that Jesus is working, Jesus is with us, and Jesus has helped him considerably," the woman said.
Many people know "The Turtleman" from the Animal Planet program "Call of the Wildman." The reality show followed him as he caught wild animals in parts of central Kentucky and ran for four seasons between 2011 and 2014.
On the show, Ernie was joined by his friend, Neal James. James died in 2019 after suffering from cardiac issues at his home.
Brown Jr. said he's currently on pain medication and is expected to be okay. He thanked all his "Turtlefans" for their support.
"I hope you love me as much as I love you all," he said. "I love you guys. Just keep praying for me, please, and I'll try to see you all whenever I can."
He said he needs to get some rest now so he can heal and make future shows.
Fan mail and "Get Well Soon" cards can be sent to:
The Turtleman
P.O. Box 1190
Lebanon, Kentucky 40033
