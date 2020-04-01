LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky unemployment filings have spiked and overwhelmed the phone system, but state officials said more help is on the way.
State officials said that on a typical day before the crisis, 12 employees would process about 1,250 calls per day. But in the last three days, 120 people have fielded 200,000 calls.
“The last couple of weeks on the unemployment insurance side have definitely been unprecedented,” said Josh Benton, deputy secretary in the Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet.
In the last 10 days, about 150 people have reviewed and processed 70,000 unemployment insurance claims, Benton said Wednesday in Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 news conference.
Benton also said that people could help alleviate some of the pressures on the system by checking claims or a claim status online — rather than doing that by phone.
The state has asked employees from three agencies and the governor’s office to help with unemployment insurance calls.
Beshear said more help is on the way.
“We know that you are facing uncertain and anxious times and we will work to do better each and every day,” the governor said Wednesday.
State leaders also said that an additional 40,000 people who previously did not qualify for unemployment insurance, now will qualify for the benefit thanks to more federal funds. Those people will receive notification from the state on how to file their claims.
