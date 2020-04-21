LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple who would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this summer have died within two days of each other because of COVID-19.
Freda Woods, 85, died Sunday, and her husband, John “Doug” Woods, 90, died Monday.
“The coronavirus has done something unthinkable to this family, … and I cannot imagine their pain,” Gov. Andy Beshear said, struggling to control his emotions, during a daily update on the spread of the virus across the state.
Freda Woods was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Charleston, Kentucky. She attended Life Apostolic Church and was an active member in the TOPS organization, according to Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, according to an obituary. She also loved to travel, collect magnets and color.
Their grandchildren will miss her sweet storytelling and the Christmas tradition of her placing an orange in their stocking, the obituary read.
John Woods was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Richmond, Kentucky. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from Atmos Energy after more than 40 years of service. He also was an umpire for Little League baseball games in Madisonville and a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 6.
Beshear said that one granddaughter wrote that her grandfather would “always be my favorite veteran.”
