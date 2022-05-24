LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman won more than $110,000 while showing her mom how to play a lottery game online.
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said Lisa Maltese of Prospect, Kentucky, had her mom visiting from Florida last Friday, when she decided to show her how to play Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play on the lottery website.
"I called my mom into the room, and we sat down at my laptop. I wanted to show her step-by-step how to play," Maltese told lottery officials.
After wagering $5, Maltese said the screen started going into a bonus "coin frenzy" highlighting different parts of the game. Then a pyramid appeared along with a message that said "Congratulations, you won $111,615.38."
"I just couldn't believe it. It was so nice my mom was sitting next to me," Maltese said.
After confirming the win in her online account. Maltese shared the news with her husband, Dan, who thought she was joking.
Maltese didn't waste any time getting to Kentucky Lottery headquarters. She was in downtown Louisville a few hours later to pick up her winnings. She won $79,246.90, after taxes.
Maltese said she and her husband are taking some time to let the win sink in, but they will probably use some of the money to take a nice vacation.
