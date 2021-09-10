LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Attorney General is warning residents to be on the lookout for scammers targeting people looking to rent a home.
Daniel Cameron's Office of Consumer Protection issued the consumer alert warning on Friday after receiving reports of scammers impersonating real estate agents or property owners.
Here's how it works: scammers alter property listings made by legitimate agencies or owners by listing it as a rental home on a social media or classified ad site -- with the scammer's name and contact information.
Consumers who answer the ad are often told they can't get a walkthrough because of COVID health concerns. Typically, a deposit is requested before a viewing appointment can be arranged. set up. Payments are usually requested through online apps.
"In this tight housing market, Kentuckians should be on guard for scammers who post property listings that don’t belong to them in order to collect deposits," Cameron said in a news release. "We encourage anyone who encounters a possible scam to report it immediately to our office by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or by calling 1-888-432-9257."
Here are tips to avoid being scammed:
- Visit the property before paying a security deposit or signing a lease. If a rental isn’t available for an in-person walkthrough, don’t rent the property. Also, be sure to view a rental before paying a security deposit or signing a lease.
- Watch out for odd payment requests. Avoid dealing with companies or individuals who require payment through wired funds, gift cards, online payment platforms (like PayPal), or peer-to-peer payment apps (like Cash App or Venmo).
- Research the owner and listing. Search online to ensure the property is available for rent, and confirm the company and contact information matches the rental advertisement posted on other platforms.
- Watch out for poor grammar. Beware of poorly-written rental descriptions that include misspellings.
- Work with reputable companies. Avoid renting from companies or individuals who are not available by phone during regular business hours or request to communicate solely through text messages. Visit the Better Business Bureau’s website to review information regarding a company’s reputation.
To report scams, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257. You can also report them online here: SCAM COMPLAINT FORM