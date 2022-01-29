LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If every time period has its desired alcoholic beverage, bourbon whiskey— is in the golden age.
“Bourbon is back baby,” said co-owner of Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop, Danielle Elder.
She says it has been a few weeks since Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop opened its doors on Bardstown Road near Baxter Avenue.
"We've had our doors shuttered for so long,” said Elder. “We started construction in June."
The vintage bourbon spot was born during a historic moment.
Last year was the greatest economic development year Kentucky has ever seen, according to the Kentucky Distillers' Association.
Louisville Forward’s Benjamin Moore, who is also Director of the Department of Economic Development said it shows.
“Louisville's economy has experienced growth and momentum that we haven’t seen in generations— over the last eight years that Louisville Forward has been in existence,” said Moore. “A lot of that is fueled by bourbon and distilling operations.”
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, who represents the Highlands, said Neat is only a drop of what’s brewing in Bardstown.
“Establishments downtown have been hugely successful, and we start to see that trickling out from the downtown and the Nulu area and now the Highlands are beginning to participate in that.” said Chambers Armstrong. “I think in 2022 we can expect to see it sort of continue to expand throughout our city.”
On Friday, state officials announced more jobs would be coming to Jefferson County along with hundreds of millions of dollars in investments.
“The economy in Louisville is roaring right now with huge momentum behind it,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow at the Kentucky Exposition Center Saturday.
The economic announcements wrapped up the month of January.
“Bourbonism and tourism is really going big in business services, so I think this going to be a very big year for Louisville, so it certainly started that way,” said Fischer.
As for February, he says more project announcements are expected.
For Neat, that does not mean competition. It means more customers for the only bourbon bar in the Highlands.
“We’re getting a lot of bourbon tourism in the area in fact even attached to our bar we have accommodations for up to 62 people that’s opening in March,” added Elder. “A big part and push of our business is bringing bourbon tourism."
