FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Distiller's Association and state officials announced Wednesday that the Kentucky bourbon industry is worth $8.94 billion.
The KDA said the findings came from a study conducted in part by Paul Coomes, an economic consultant and a professor at the University of Louisville.
Bourbon barrels increased to 10.3 million aging in Kentucky in 2021, more than twice the state's population. The industry also pays out more than $1 billion in payroll to its 22,000 employees statewide.
"It's not just a central Kentucky thing," Senate President Robert Stivers said. "It is a statewide initiative that affects every place and any place in this state."
And there were significant hurdles to that revenue in the last two years. President Donald Trump's administration placed taxes on EU steel and aluminum in 2018, claiming the foreign products made by American allies were a threat to U.S. national security. Europeans and other allies were outraged by Trump's use of the Article 232 section of U.S. trade law to justify the tariffs, leading many to impose counter-tariffs on U.S.-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans and hundreds of other items.
Those tariffs on bourbon barrels exported to the EU were lifted as of Jan. 1, so Gov. Andy Beshear said there's even more revenue expected for 2022.
"This type of growth during a pandemic is nothing short of incredible," Beshear said.
You can read the full study below, or by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.