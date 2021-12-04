LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy lit the state's Christmas Tree at the Capitol grounds in Frankfort during an annual holiday celebration on Saturday.
The lighting followed the annual Frankfort Christmas Parade. The 73rd annual event featured family activities, food trucks and more.
The parade was themed as Superhero Christmas to honor heroes in Kentucky like first responders, service members, local health leaders, doctors and nurses.
Before the parade, an ugly Christmas sweater competition was held.
