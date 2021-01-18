LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the third day in a row, Kentucky's positivity rate remained under 12% as Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,998 new cases Monday.
The positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, stood at 11.64% on Monday, slightly higher than the 11.49% rate reported on Sunday, the governor announced on social media.
Of the new cases reported Monday, 342 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health. As of Monday, data shows 117 of the state's 120 counties were experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus. Robertson County, Kentucky, was on the only county on track in the state.
Beshear also announced 40 more deaths Monday in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing the state to 3,167 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. On the year, there have already been 505 coronavirus-related deaths.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health's vaccine dashboard, at least 213,567 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered as of Monday.
As of Monday, 1,587 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, the governor said, while 397 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 200 patients were on ventilators.
