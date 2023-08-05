MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- At Fancy farm, the only thing hotter than the BBQ pits is the politics and this year didn't disappoint.
For 143 years, the first week of August is reserved for the St. Jerome Catholic Church Picnic in the small community of Fancy Farm in Graves County.
There's ring toss, fresh BBQ straight off the pits down the hill and even some mutton.
The picnic is a fundraiser for the church and deemed one of the largest single day picnics in the country.
But what makes Fancy Farm unique is the political speeches with audience participation encouraged.
Each candidate gets a strict two minutes to try and get their message across over the noise of the crowd.
The picnic organizers wasted no time and had the candidates for governor go first.
Republican Daniel Cameron won the coin toss.
As a staunch supporter of recent bans on transgender ideology in schools, Cameron's jabs followed that political divide. He also asked Beshear if he wanted to join Bud Light's marketing team.
"Governor, I know you guys are obsessed with pronouns these days, but come November, yours are going to be: has and been," Cameron said.
Cameron's haters chanted, "Say her name," a reference to the Attorney General's role back during the Breonna Taylor investigation.
Democrat incumbent Governor Andy Beshear kept his jabs brief. He mostly teased Cameron’s lieutenant Governor choice Robby Mills.
"If you took all the people on Daniel’s L-G list above Robby Mills and you put them all in a room together, you’d have the biggest crowd in the Cameron campaign,” Beshear said.
Beshear spent the majority of his two minutes talking about his record as governor. Beshear haters chanted “fire him.” To which he said, "When you’re on a historic winning streak, you don’t fire the coach. You don’t sub out the quarterback. You keep that team on the field.”
This was the first time since 2019 that Beshear has attended the picnic.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made an appearance and gave a few remarks, as well as U.S. Representative James Comer.
McConnell returned to Kentucky despite concerns about his health.
Other notable offices on the ticket this November got the chance at the podium including Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor, and Secretary of State.
