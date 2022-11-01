LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This fall's modern gun deer season opens Nov. 12.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said the modern gun deer season is timed to start with the peak of breeding activity. Archery and crossbow hunters posted the second-highest harvest total on record for September, and October's numbers were up from last year, according to a news release.
Modern gun deer season goes until Nov. 27. Noelle Thompson, deer program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, said that modern gun season accounted for 73% of total statewide deer harvest of more than 132,000 deer last year.
"We aren't seeing a bumper crop of acorns in most areas, so deer should be on the move in search of food this fall to sustain them through the winter," Thompson said in a news release. "This will mean good opportunities for hunters to see more deer and fill their freezers with healthy venison this season. I recommend hunting near oak trees or groves with good acorn crops this year, and not solely on food plots or green fields."
Deer hunters must possess a valid Kentucky hunting license, deer permit and proof of hunter education certification.
Kentucky has more than 1 million acres of public land open to hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation. To find a hunting spot, click here.
