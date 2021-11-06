LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second straight year, Kentucky's Veterans Day Parade was held drive-thru style at Southeast Christian Church in Middletown on Saturday.
A method used to ensure, regardless of where the pandemic stands, people can take time to thank veterans for their service. It was a patriotic parade meant to celebrate veterans' sacrifice and service to the country.
"It's a heartwarming feeling to know that people still care," said Air Force veteran David Ballard.
"I appreciate everyone involved in it," said WWII veteran Stanley Parnell.
Organizers are glad for the support the event gets, especially since it's been a reverse style parade the past two years because of the pandemic.
"We were thrilled to have the outcome from last year and the response was just wonderful," said parade co-chair Wayne Hettinger. "It gave us all the encouragement again to let's do it again on a larger scale, which is what we've done."
This year, Gold Star families were parade marshals, paying tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and those most impacted by it.
"I think so many people don't really know what the Gold Star means, doesn't know what gold star families are and don't really realize the sacrifice," said Lynn Romans.
Cindy Stonebraker and Romans took the opportunity to educate, representing Gold Star families at the parade.
Stonebraker's father, Col. Kenneth Stonebraker, is still MIA from Vietnam. Romans's son, Sgt. Darrin Potter, was killed while serving in Iraq.
Both were humbled to be a part of the event.
"To be able to be here and to be represented, and to be around others that share that same sacrifice, and knowing that our loved ones are not forgotten and their sacrifice is being honored," said Stonebraker.
People honoring those sacrifices and service by showing up and saying thanks means the world to the veterans who were at the event.
"It's a great, great thing to see the people come out here like this," said Ballard. "All of us, we really appreciate it and thank you for doing it."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.