LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forget the bucket of chicken: KFC is now cooking up 3D printed meat.
The fast food chain is creating a lab grown chicken nugget that tastes and look like the real thing.
The so-called “meat of the future,” was dreamed up in “response to the growing popularity of a healthy lifestyle and nutrition, the annual increase in demand for alternatives to traditional meat and the need to develop more environmentally friendly methods of food production,” according to Fox News.
KFC is launching the development of 3D bio-printing technology capable of creating meat at a lab in Russia.
The printing method reportedly uses chicken cells and plant material to reproduce a product similar in taste and texture to an actual KFC product, complete with breading and the iconic 11 herbs and spices.
A final product is slated for testing this fall.
