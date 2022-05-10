LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids partnered with Louisville Metro Police officers on Tuesday for the finale of a cookie "bake-off."
The Louisville Metro Police Activities League (LMPAL) has been hosting a culinary program for the last eight weeks at Chef Space, the food business incubator in the Russell neighborhood.
Tuesday evening, six teams of kids and LMPD officers competed in a chocolate chip cookie "bake-off"
LMPD Deputy Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel Food Network star Damarius Phillips served as judges for the event. Teams were judged on appearance and taste.
Kroger donated $5,000 in food, ingredients and supplies. An after-party was also hosted after the event.
"It's a big learning process," said fifth grader Gavin Bennett. "It's all for fun and maybe you could become a baker at the end of the day!"
LMPAL works to bring together kids, police officers and Louisville communities through activities, camps, clubs and sports.
The group will soon start its fishing program. The golf program is already underway. Other programs include boxing, running, basketball and archery.
"(Our) officers are basketball players, boxers, fishermen, chefs so we look to identify opportunities to bring them together with members of our community who have the same interests," Rick Polin, retired sergeant and LMPAL director, said. "And when you do that, you start to build common ground and start to build trust."
Polin said the kids get life lessons beyond the weeks they participate in the programs.
"We have taught them how to cook some of the basic stuff you would cook on a weeknight, spaghetti, chili, chicken noodle soup, cupcakes, things like that," he said.
Organizers said they plan on hosting the culinary program again this fall.
"They found common ground in a kitchen, or a boxing gym, or at the side of a pond, or on a basketball court, and that is what this is about."
In the end, each team got a $200 Kroger gift card and the winner received and additional $200 card.
