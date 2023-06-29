LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A surprise $1 million gift from Kosair for Kids is expected to touch the lives of hundreds of children with disabilities at the Harbor House.
The announcement was made Thursday afternoon.
"Today Kosair for Kids is delighted to announce we are making a $1 million gift to make sure the children in south Louisville and the community of Shively are getting the services they need," said Kosair for Kids President and CEO Barry Dunn.
Harbor House provides individuals with disabilities a place to enjoy challenging and productive activities each day.
Harbor House CEO Maria Smith was brought to tears by the announcement. "We can't thank you enough," she said. "If I say too much, I'll start crying."
Harbor House is nearing completion of its new Intergenerational Life Center that will offer health services, various therapies, before and after school care, and community spaces. The center will serve people of all generations and abilities under one roof.
Harbor House, located on Lower Hunters Trace, plans to use the $1 million grant to help renovate its current facility into a child enrichment center, expanding their services for children.
The new Intergenerational Life Center next to the headquarters on Lower Hunter’s Trace "will improve the health of generations across South Louisville by providing space for current, new, and future programs and educational opportunities," according to a news release.
The center will serve kids of all abilities ages 6 weeks old to 5 years old.
Harbor House has already changed the lives of parents like Rhonda Wilson, whose son Calvin was born with Down syndrome and heart complications. He's now a part of the teen program at Harbor House.
She said the provides "a place for him to go and hang out with his friends and learn, and to be surrounded by people who care."
Wilson so impressed by Harbor House's mission that she now works there. The new center will help address the lack of services in South Louisville for kids with disabilities.
"For him to receive therapy here, and I don't have to travel far, I'm good with that," Wilson said, calling the $1 million grant a "dream come true."
The new center expects to serve nearly 100 children, changing the lives of people like Calvin.
Construction is expected to be complete in time for the upcoming school year in the fall.
