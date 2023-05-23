LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Krispy Kreme is celebrating graduating seniors on Wednesday, May 24 with a free donut.
At participating locations, graduating seniors from high school and college can get a free Original Glazed Krispy Kreme donut on Wednesday only. One donut per graduate, according to a news release. The offer is good for in-shop and drive thru but not good for online.
Let's hear it for the '23 grads‼️🎓👏⁰⁰Tomorrow, Wednesday, 5/24 come by to enjoy a FREE Original Glazed Dozen & Dough-ploma when you visit in shop or drive-thru with your 2023 senior swag or student ID! 📜 Full details: https://t.co/3MYMjF2a3s pic.twitter.com/HbqEKdNHRT— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 23, 2023
In order to get the free donut, senior must show proof of graduation, which could be your cap and gown, class of 2023 apparel, 2023 class ring or student photo ID with senior status showing.
Participating locations include:
- 3920 Seventh Street Road, Louisville, KY 40216
- 3000 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205
- 13319 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223
- 1575 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
