LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeanie Lilly has greeted Louisville shoppers with a smile for 46 years, and on her last day Friday, her St. Matthews Kroger family threw her a retirement celebration.
Lilly was easy to spot. She was wearing a sash and getting all the hugs.
"Everyone loves her," said Mellicha Fowler, one of Lilly's co-workers. "She's a second mother. She's a second mother to a lot of people here."
Lilly is a customer service leader, supervising the store on Hubbards Lane for 30 years.
"This woman is a pillar," said Mary Bright, a Kroger customer.
She started as a bookkeeper in Little Rock, Arkansas, and then moved up the ranks.
"I started before we had scanners, before we had any type of computers," Lilly said. "I helped train two managers that became vice presidents of Kroger, which I'm very proud of."
After 46 years, Friday was her last day.
"What we're going to miss is all the announcements she makes all the time and Sunday," Fowler said. "She always has a Sunday Funday trivia day."
Lilly has been receiving gifts and cards from customers and employees all week long.
"I have customers that I have come in that came in with their children, and now their children have children of their own, and they still shop here," Lilly said. "So it is truly like a family."
The store made Friday "Jeanie Lilly Day."
"Very emotional," she said. "It's the hardest thing I've ever had to do. It's almost like a death. This has been such a big part of my life for so long, and it's ending."
Her plans include a trip to Europe, but the door might not be closed for good.
"We'll see," Lilly said. "I may be back."
Kroger will have a a place for her if she changes her mind.
"As always, we want to thank you for shopping your fresh and friendly St. Matthews Kroger," she said.
