LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of at least nine Kroger stores throughout Kentucky and Indiana have tested positive for COVID-19. A Kroger spokesperson says at least 13 employees have tested positive at stores around Kentuckiana.
Kroger spokesperson Erin Grant said most of those employees have already returned to work. Grant could not say when the employees last worked at the stores, but said Kroger has not had a confirmed case in more than a week.
Stores where employees have tested positive include:
12450 La Grange Rd.- Louisville, KY
12611 Taylorsville Rd.- Louisville, KY
200 New Albany Plaza- New Albany, IN
1670 Starlite Dr.- Owensboro, KY
2630 Frederica St.- Owensboro, KY
1600 Leestown Rd., Ste 150- Lexington, KY
704 Euclid Ave.- Lexington, KY
399 Campbellsville Bypass- Campbellsville, KY
Jay C- 1541 E Tipton St.- Seymour, IN
Once an employee tests positive, Grant said Kroger works closely with state and local health experts, and follows all sanitation and cleaning procedures. Kroger is following guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations. Stores are also deep cleaned and sanitized. Grant did not give specifics on which stores have been deep cleaned, but did say even with suspected cases not confirmed with a test, additional cleaning is done in an abundance of caution.
Kroger is asking all associates to monitor their health and take their temperature at home before coming to work. If they experience symptoms like a fever, Grant said Kroger is encouraging employees to contact their health care provider and stay home.
Grant says Kroger also is encouraging all associates to wear masks, and the company provides fresh masks at the beginning of each shift. Currently the company is working to supply the hardest hit areas with enough masks to mandate this among associates.
