FILE - A shopper loads his car with groceries at the Kroger in Novi, Mich on Jan. 23, 2021. Kroger says, Tuesday, Dec. 14, it is modifying some of its COVID-19 policies. Unvaccinated workers will no longer receive certain COVID-19 leave benefits if they get the virus, and some who refuse the shot will also have to pay a monthly health insurance surcharge. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP)