LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can now get a COVID-19 rapid antibody test at your area Kroger.
According to a news release, the grocery store chain is offering these tests at its Kroger and JayC Food Store pharmacies at locations in Kentucky, southern Indiana and southern Illinois.
The test costs $25, uses a finger-prick blood sample, and typically provides results within 15 minutes. The tests are supplied by Whitmore Medical.
Rapid antibody testing can help inform patients if they've previously been infected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
"I am so pleased to be able to offer this convenient solution to our customers and associates," said Ann Reed, president of the Kroger Louisville Division, in a statement. "Throughout the pandemic, we have been more focused than ever on providing both a clean and friendly shopping experience. This is another step forward in that plan."
