LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is offering COVID-19 tests for people with or without symptoms at more than 220 clinics.
Patients can determine whether they need testing by accessing a free screening tool at the company’s website, where they can also schedule an appointment.
Kroger Health, the grocery chain’s health care division, said patients will park in designated spots at the clinic and collect samples themselves under observation of a health professional. Patients will remain in their vehicles.
Clinics are available in nine states, including Indiana and Kentucky.
The company couldn’t be immediately reached to say how much the tests cost, whether they are generally covered by insurance or how long it takes to get results.
Kroger said that it has administered more than 150,000 tests in 19 states since the pandemic began.
