LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger said a data breach last month impacted its Little Clinic Pharmacy service.
The breach did not impact grocery data, but could have involved personal health and insurance information used at the pharmacy.
In a news release, Kroger said there is no indication of fraud or misuse of personal information from the incident. No credit or debit card information was stolen, but there is a potential for identity theft.
Kroger is in the process of contacting affected customers via mail and will provide free credit monitoring.
The data breach stemmed from Accellion, Inc., a software service used by Kroger for third-party file transfers. The retail company ended Accellion's software services after the incident on Jan. 23.
