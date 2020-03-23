LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Trimble County over the weekend.
The crash happened before 8 a.m. Saturday on Barebone Road, near US 42, KSP said in a news release Monday.
Troopers say Zachary Taylor, 28, of Bedford, was driving west on Barebone Road when his car went off the road, hit several trees and flipped over. Taylor died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
