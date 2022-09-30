LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
Police say the truck overturned numerous times before hitting an earth embankment. Wolf died at the scene, while a passenger in the truck was flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
