LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's agriculture commissioner says he has been offered the COVID-19 vaccine, but will wait for what he calls his "turn in line."
Ryan Quarles says he was invited by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to get the shot -- and that he appreciates the invitation -- but says as a healthy 37-year-old man with no underlying conditions, he would rather his early access vaccine be given to a high-risk individual like a frontline worker or a resident of a long-term care facility.
"I understand the Centers for Disease Control's recommendation that officials like the Governor and top legislators be vaccinated for the sake of government continuity, but I do not believe rank-and-file politicians should be leapfrogging over those who are at higher risk of infection," he said, in a statement.
"I want to thank President Trump, Vice President Pence, and our medical professionals for their work through Operation Warp Speed to produce this modern day miracle, a safe and effective vaccine. But if it means saving one more life, I will wait in line just like everyone else."
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.