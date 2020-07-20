LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Attorney General is not the only one challenging Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 executive orders.
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is also trying to curb the governor's power, and the recent surge in coronavirus cases has not swayed his opinion.
Quarles was wearing a mask on Monday as he visited the new Dare to Care community kitchen in the Parkland neighborhood, which uses Kentucky produce.
"I've always been for implementing CDC guidelines and wearing a mask," said Quarles. "I hope I helped lead by example by wearing a mask."
But Quarles is part of a lawsuit that could have blocked the governor's mask mandate and other executive orders, had the state Supreme Court not stepped in to put a hold on lower court restraining orders.
Quarles argues Beshear's rules are not being applied equally, and unfairly impact small agri-businesses such as distilleries and orchards.
"I can assure you that our agri-tourism sites want to implement guidelines that are best for the public health. But when they're being ignored or there's a lack of guidelines and lack of clarity, that's when we have problems," he said.
Quarles believes during long-term emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic, the public should have more input and the legislature more oversight of the governor's actions.
"Now that we're over 120 days in on executive orders, I think it's important that the public be given the chance to chime in on policy making," he said.
But in an interview with WDRB on July 13, Beshear argued against those trying to tie his hands.
"I hope when people are thinking about bringing these lawsuits or pushing these challenges, they know it's the lives of people, the future of our economy, and the ability to get kids back in school that's all on the line," said Beshear.
Despite the rising number of cases, Quarles said he has no reservations about challenging Beshear in court.
"We need to make sure that the confusion and regulatory mayhem, that there's clarity," said Quarles. "All we're asking for is that small Kentucky farm family-owned businesses be treated the same as other businesses across Kentucky. We're just asking for fairness."
Quarles, who is a Republican, denied that his challenge to the Democratic governor is about politics. He said it is about making sure Beshear follows the law.
