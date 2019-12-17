LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced the creation of a secure online voting portal for military and overseas citizens.
The secure online Military and Overseas Voting Portal will be an in-house system that does not require a third-party vendor. In 2013, the Military Hero's Voting Bill ensured online ballot delivery for U.S. military and overseas voters that is funded by a $2.2 million grant from the Federal Voting Assistance Program.
"This is tremendous work product which provides the necessary services our military and oversees voters need while improving the functionality," Grimes said in a news release.
Grimes recommends that Secretary-Elect Michael Adams launch the updated voting portal in 2021.
