LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball made history again this week by becoming the first Kentucky Constitutional officer to give birth to two children while holding office.
On Tuesday, Ball and her husband Dr. Asa James Swan welcomed their baby girl Marigold Sophia Swan into the world.
Baby Marigold was born weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 18 inches.
“Asa and I are overjoyed to welcome sweet baby Marigold into our family," Ball said in a statement. "Big brother Levi is excited to meet his little sister, and we are grateful to God for the many blessings he has bestowed on our family.”
In 2018, Ball made history when she gave birth to her first child Levi while in office.
