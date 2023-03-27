LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close lanes on three interstate ramps Monday night in downtown Louisville.
Lanes will close on the Crittenden Drive off-ramp at Interstate 65 North from 8-10 p.m.
The same ramp, but on Interstate 65 South, will have possible lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday.
I-65 Lane Closures at Ramps Tonight in Jefferson Co for Crash Cushion Repairs. Closure details:-Crittenden Dr (132) @ I-65 N: Lane closure 8 pm to 10 pm-Jefferson St (136C) @ I-65 S: lane closure from 10 pm to 2 am-Crittenden Dr at I-65 S: lane closure from 10 pm to 2 am pic.twitter.com/jo3NMBkVMd— KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) March 27, 2023
The Jefferson Street off-ramp, from I-65 South, will also have possible lane closures from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday.
KYTC said a contractor will be making repairs to a crash cushion on the curve of the ramps.
