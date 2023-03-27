CONSTRUCTION - ROAD CREWS - ORANGE BARRELS - GENERIC FILE (1).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close lanes on three interstate ramps Monday night in downtown Louisville.

Lanes will close on the Crittenden Drive off-ramp at Interstate 65 North from 8-10 p.m.

The same ramp, but on Interstate 65 South, will have possible lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The Jefferson Street off-ramp, from I-65 South, will also have possible lane closures from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

KYTC said a contractor will be making repairs to a crash cushion on the curve of the ramps.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.