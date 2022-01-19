LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new COVID-19 testing site at Churchill Downs has been staying busy amid a surge in cases across Louisville.
Bluewater Diagnostics is running the site, administering 800 to 1,200 tests each day.
The lab said the positivity rate at the testing site this past week was 42%. Depending on the time of day, wait times can be as short as 10 to 20 minutes.
The mass testing center opened earlier this month as the city is dealing with an increase in cases.
Those running the site said it has created a new space for people to get tested without going to a health care facility. People from counties outside of Jefferson are also using the site.
"I think we're really alleviating that rush in the ERs and that's just, I think, super important because then people that are in the emergency rooms, they can get the treatment they need and we can take care of these just in a drive-thru situation," Dana English, with Bluewater Diagnostics, said.
Right now there is no official date set for the site to close. English said she expects it to stay open through mid-February at this point.
Those wishing to get tested at the Churchill Downs site must register in advance by clicking here.
