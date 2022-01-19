LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are many questions about when people should get a COVID-19 test and where to go.
Norton Healthcare in Louisville is reminding people not to go to the emergency room. Doctors said if you have no symptoms or only mild ones, the best place to get a test is one of the city's drive-thru testing centers. Those include Norton Healthcare Express Services and the six-lane mass testing site at Churchill Downs. You can register online for either option.
According to Norton's Immediate Care medical director, Dr. Mary Rademaker, you should see your family doctor or go to an immediate care center if you are at high risk for severe COVID-19 or have moderate to severe symptoms.
"I think if people have had an exposure and they show symptoms, unless they need proof by someone, I think that they can easily assume that they have COVID with the prevalence of it," Rademaker said. "And, in that case, they could look to the CDC to follow the quarantining guidelines, which is five days quarantining with symptoms and another five days, assuming symptoms have improved, with strict mask-wearing."
If you have symptoms that you believe could be life-threatening, call 911 or go to the emergency room.
Norton said COVID-19 vaccines continue to be the best way to prevent severe illness from the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Norton Healthcare released a guideline to know when to go to the doctor versus the hospital:
Unvaccinated:
If you have no symptoms or have mild symptoms, you do not need to be seen by a medical provider for an evaluation. Testing is best if you have been exposed to COVID-19 at least five days ago.
Vaccinated:
If you have mild symptoms and you are not high risk, contact your primary care provider to determine whether you need to be seen. It's best to wait five days after being exposed to COVID-19.
If you are at high risk and/or you have moderate to severe symptoms, you should to to an immediate or urgent care center or clinic to be evaluated and tested.
If your symptoms are life-threatening, seek care at the closest hospital emergency department.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.