LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers who use Interstate 65 in Bullitt County will encounter lane closures this weekend while crews replace concrete slabs.
The right and center lanes of I-65 North will be closed from mile marker 119 to the Jefferson County line. Mile marker 119 is halfway between the Shepherdsville and Brooks exits.
The closures are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday and continue until 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The left lane will remain open, along with the Brooks exit.
