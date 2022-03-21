LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Motorists on Interstate 65 could be slowed down this week.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said I-65 concrete rehabilitation project in Hardin and Bullitt counties is resuming between KY 313 and Lebanon Junction.
KYTC spokesman Chris Jessie said there will be a reduction to two lanes in each direction between 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., followed by a reduction to one lane in each direction from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Crews will work on temporary striping and placement barrier wall to move southbound traffic onto the northbound side, according to a news release.
According to KYTC, southbound traffic will undergo the shift onto the northbound side at 9 a.m. Thursday.
There will be two lanes going northbound and two lanes southbound, with all traffic on the northbound side. The roadway will be configured until the remainder of the project, which is expected to be completed in August.
All ramps will be accessible and all exits will be open during the construction work.
KYTC said the concrete replacement project between mile markers 102 to 105 is halfway complete. Northbound lanes were completed last year.
