LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large fire broke out Thursday evening at an abandoned warehouse on Grant Line Road in New Albany, Indiana, sending a tower of smoke into the sky.
No injuries were reported in the fire, according to the fire marshal, who said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Crews with the New Albany Fire Department responded to the warehouse around 6:15 p.m. Thursday and found the building engulfed in flames. Firefighters remained on the scene for hours tending to the fire.
The warehouse, which was the former Stemwood Corporation lumber mill, was set to be demolished and turned into apartments.
