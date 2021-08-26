JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The nation's largest hemp processing facility is being built right now in southern Indiana.
Hemprise is still putting the finishing touches on its facility in River Ridge in Jeffersonville. When it's finished, it will make hemp into CBD.
"It's an exciting time," said Kyle Einhorn, vice president of sales for Hemprise. "Not only here at Hemprise but in the industry as a whole. The business is accelerating. The business is growing."
In the two warehouses of the facility, hemp will be dried and then go through an extraction process in order to create CBD products — both oil and powder versions.
The company expects to process between 8 million to 10 million pounds of hemp each year, which will be distributed nationwide.
Hemprise plans to employ 50 people and partner with local farmers to supply and mill the raw hemp.
U.S. Congressman Trey Hollingsworth, R-D9, toured the $80 million facility Thursday.
"It's really exciting to see the integration of our great Hoosier farmers with (the) great Hoosier manufacturing mindset we've got here," Hollingsworth said. "Hopefully deliver even better products all the way across the country."
CBD is still a gray area legally. But a bill — H.R. 841 — in the U.S. House of Representatives would ensure hemp-derived CBD and other hemp ingredients could be legally marketed as dietary supplements, something Hollingsworth supports.
"(It) empowers cures for Americans, treatments for Americans and also enables this industry to flourish," he said.
Hemprise said if the bill passes, the facility could expand to 24-7 operations. It plans to have its facility up and running by October.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.