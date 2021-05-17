LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in LaRue County, Kentucky, will start their summer break a few days early this year as the school district deals with a bus driver shortage.
LaRue County Public Schools will end the school year four days early on Friday, May 21, instead of next Thursday, May 27, rather than go back to nontraditional instruction for those days, Superintendent David Raleigh told WDRB News. In explaining the decision, Raleigh cited difficulties finding bus drivers.
"We've been hit with a variety of issues regarding our bus drivers; COVID, other illness/injury, resignations, retirements," he said. "We've been covering routes with other personnel but can't continue to do so next week if we lose any other drivers."
The district said there is a minimum of 1,062 instructional hours it has to meet. With five instructional days scheduled beyond that minimum, however, the board voted unanimously, 5-0, to end the year early and forgive the last four days, according to an agenda for the district's Monday night board meeting.
