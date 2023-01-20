LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Laurel County woman won over $200,000 after playing an online Kentucky Lottery game.
According to a news release, Nicole Morgan was on her break at work and deposited $20 into her lottery account to play online.
“I wagered $.50 cents on Celtic Coins Jackpot when I noticed the horseshoe symbol appeared on my screen with, “Jackpot” written across the bottom,” Morgan said in a news release. “Next thing I know, “Jackpot Winner! $222,618.28” pops up on my phone. I took a screenshot and immediately called my mom.”
Earlier in the day, Morgan's boyfriend texted her saying he was going to buy a Mega Millions ticket because he believed they were going to win.
Morgan and her boyfriend went to Louisville the next day to receive a check for $156,945 after taxes.
She says she plans to pay off her house with the winnings.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.