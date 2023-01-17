LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of an Indiana University student who disappeared years ago posted an emotional message on her 32nd birthday.
Lauren Spierer's mother posted the tribute on the "Official Lauren Spierer Updates From her Family" page Tuesday on Facebook.
Spierer was last seen on June 3, 2011, after spending a night out with friends in Bloomington.
Her parents are still searching for answers, and police still investigating.
On Tuesday, her mother posted about the loss for her family, saying in part, "You are always in my thoughts and in my heart. Maybe next year will be different. Maybe next year justice will walk hand in hand with you in place of evil."
The entire post reads:
"January 17, 2023
I always dread certain days. Days of significance, days that remind me of your absence, days that underscore the loss. Today is one of those days, your birthday, dear Lauren. I cannot fathom what fate took you from us. I know time is finite. Your time was unjustly so.
Birthdays are meant to be celebratory, happy and reflective. I honestly try to be happy on this day. The day you were born was one of the happiest days of our lives.
Your dad, Rebecca and I all approach this day in our own way. For me I am filled with debilitating sadness. This day, for me, is overshadowed by those responsible for your absence. They walk hand in hand with you, reminders of how fragile life can be. How, in an incredible instant a life can be taken without conscience or recourse.
You are always in my thoughts and in my heart. Maybe next year will be different. Maybe next year justice will walk hand in hand with you in place of evil.
I celebrate you today, Lauren, as best as I can. Know that Dad, Rebecca and I love you more than words can say. You are missed.
All my love always,
Mom"
